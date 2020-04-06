Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.22. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $85.95.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 19.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 2,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $145,540.00. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.