Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,612,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 240,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 324,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,598. The stock has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Citigroup lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.02.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

