Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

CCBG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CCBG opened at $18.14 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $323.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

