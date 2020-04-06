Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CCPPF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

