Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CPTP stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Capital Properties has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50.

About Capital Properties

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

