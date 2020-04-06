Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSII. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of CSII traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. 36,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.