Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CSII has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

CSII stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.75 and a beta of 1.55. Cardiovascular Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

