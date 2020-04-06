Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given New Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price dropped by analysts at SunTrust Banks from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

CDLX stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.03. 16,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $725.77 million, a P/E ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 79,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,782,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $416,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,133,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 271,638 shares worth $21,764,640. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 172,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

