CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised shares of CarGurus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of CARG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 69,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,138. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,313,863.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,085,085.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $632,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,236 shares of company stock worth $10,158,544 over the last three months. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. HMI Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 248.5% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,068,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,541 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,302,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,239 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,488,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,004.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 578,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

