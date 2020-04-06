CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

About CARREFOUR SA/S

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

