Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 282,706 shares. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

