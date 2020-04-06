Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Deutsche Bank

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $186.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,848. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $81,608,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after buying an additional 157,403 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after buying an additional 127,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $13,222,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after buying an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

