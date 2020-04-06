CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CCUR stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. CCUR has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CCUR had a net margin of 129.81% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

