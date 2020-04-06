CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $5,468,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

