CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 15.4% Higher This Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Coinsuper, RightBTC and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $768,362.69 and approximately $239.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.54 or 0.04658458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037142 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009522 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

