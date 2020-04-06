Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

