Centre Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,920 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 640.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,920 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 414.4% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.93. 1,384,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,928,267. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.