Centre Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Molson Coors Brewing makes up 2.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $42.38. 61,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

