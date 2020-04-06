Centre Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAC traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.50. 38,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,227. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.12.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

