Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after buying an additional 7,668,930 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,073,000 after buying an additional 3,193,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

JPM stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.35. 11,363,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,936,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

