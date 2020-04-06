Centre Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 37.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.08. 930,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,391. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.72.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

