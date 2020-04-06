Centre Asset Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,049,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,365,289,000 after buying an additional 5,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,467,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,317,000 after buying an additional 4,052,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,372,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,166,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,895,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded up $6.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 54,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

