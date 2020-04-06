Centre Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXC traded up $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 337,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

