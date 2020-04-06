Centre Asset Management LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 651,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.96. 145,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,480. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

