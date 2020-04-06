Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $4.28 Million in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 317,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

SLB stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. 10,286,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,413,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.43%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

