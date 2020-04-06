Centre Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 13.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Mastercard by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $20.29 on Monday, hitting $257.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $281.01 and a 200 day moving average of $288.70. The company has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,293 shares of company stock valued at $127,328,828 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.52.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

