Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the third quarter worth about $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENIA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 185,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,845. Enel Americas SA has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

