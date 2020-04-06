Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.04. 90,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

