Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Centre Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 31.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $14.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.54. 135,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.69 and its 200-day moving average is $241.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

