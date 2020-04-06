Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 183.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 89,715 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter worth about $1,922,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 302.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,679,000 after buying an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.28. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.52.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.