Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.54. 139,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,887. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.54. HCA Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.