Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 4,620 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in ONEOK by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 107,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. 3,696,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,224,107. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Edward Jones upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In other ONEOK news, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 32,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $504,228.22. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

