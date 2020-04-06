Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 47,700 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.62.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.00. 1,719,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

