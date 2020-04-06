Centre Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centre Asset Management LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,640 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.4% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,558,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,795,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.