CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CPYYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CENTRICA PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CENTRICA PLC/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

CENTRICA PLC/S stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About CENTRICA PLC/S

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

