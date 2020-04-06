CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Get CEVA alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CEVA. ValuEngine raised CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen increased their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on CEVA to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities raised CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $577.88 million, a P/E ratio of 183.79 and a beta of 1.26.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CEVA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 741.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 120,250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 40.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CEVA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CEVA by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.