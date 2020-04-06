Cfra Lowers Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Sell

Cfra cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $109.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.91.

CTXS traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $144.45. 125,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average is $112.10. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $146.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $25,881.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,352.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,067 shares of company stock worth $7,740,414. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $2,372,000. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

