Cfra Trims Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Target Price to $8.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price target decreased by Cfra from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,967,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,678,269. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,234,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,372,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 6,671.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,116 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

