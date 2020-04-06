ChatCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $269,840.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, EXX, LBank and Binance. ChatCoin has a market cap of $892,820.83 and approximately $269,840.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00031128 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000399 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00064500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,146.06 or 1.00409396 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00065279 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001480 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, EXX, ZB.COM, LBank, Binance and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.