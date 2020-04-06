Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 475,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,142. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 39.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. The company had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 375,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

