Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 558 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Shares of HON stock traded up $7.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.48. 1,659,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,390. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

