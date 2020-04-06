Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 78.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

General Dynamics stock traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.09. 64,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,534. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

