Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF traded up $7.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,825. The company has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

