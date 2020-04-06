Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.27.

NYSE BLK traded up $29.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $447.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,713. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $462.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

