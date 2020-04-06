Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 45,585 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.87.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.05. 8,411,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,142,348. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

