Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $207,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,773 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,796,000 after buying an additional 593,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $863,079,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after buying an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock traded up $2.86 on Monday, hitting $34.05. 397,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,991,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

