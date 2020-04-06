Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,244,000 after purchasing an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,715,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,273,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.21.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.