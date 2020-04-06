Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $11.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,858. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.10.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

