Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.5% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $12.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.86. 516,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,395,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average is $183.85. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

