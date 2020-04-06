Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $602,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after acquiring an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after acquiring an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $14.90 on Monday, hitting $236.54. The company had a trading volume of 135,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,764. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

